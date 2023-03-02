SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Organizers for ShrevePride’s popular intramural games will move the event to spring to avoid scorching summer temperatures.

This year teams can show their competitive spirit in multiple elementary school-style field day games on April 1st.

“After our second successful but scorching year, we have decided to move Field Gay to the spring for some relief from that June heat,” Nicole Ortiz, ShrevePride co-founder, said.

2022 Field Gay (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Field Gay includes classic sports like tug-of-war, three-legged races, and other unique games.

Those with different accessibility needs are also welcome to compete. Registered players and teams participate in core games before those with the top scores move to the semifinals. Players that win a game will be awarded a ribbon, and the finalists will take home the trophy.

“Of course, we had to bring back Pizza Box Relay and Ping Pong Shake,” organizer Chris Lyon said. “But I can’t wait for everyone to try out a new game this year based on the classic game of Hungry Hungry Hippos.”

Guests can set up chairs and tents to cheer on their team.

Vendors will offer a variety of gifts and crafts, while food trucks serve delicious eats. Field Gay also offers informational resources for LGBTQIA+-friendly services.

Registration opens March 1st. Although there’s no competition fee, individuals are encouraged to donate $5. Teams are encouraged to donate $25. You can register by visiting the ShrevePride website.