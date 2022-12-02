SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Only five cities rank worse for singles than Shreveport when it comes to looking for love, according to Wallethub.

The online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends has crunched the numbers and determined the best places in America for those who are unwed, and Shreveport comes in at No. 177 among America’s 182 largest cities.

To determine where singles have the highest chance of finding love, WalletHub compared the cities across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal. It also takes into account household incomes, unemployment and job growth rates, weather, gender balance, and more.

While Shreveport fared decently when it comes to the cost of living with a ranking of 42, the Port City ranked near the bottom for fun and recreation (177) and dating opportunities (179).

WalletHub says it can be hard to find love when the average date now costs more than $90. Approximately one-fifth of generations Z and millennials report they are going into debt for dates.

WalletHub used multiple sources to look at financial factors, including a website that tabulates cost-of-living expenses, which shows a dinner for two in Shreveport, including appetizers, main course, wine, and dessert, comes in at $70, and two movie tickets set you back at around $21. The monthly rent for a 900-square-foot apartment in Shreveport is estimated at $1,260.

Compare those rates to that of Dallas, Texas, where a similar apartment runs, on average, $2,608 a month, or New Orleans, where a comparable meal will cost you $99.

Shreveport also fares decently when it comes to its share of singles, coming in at 46, but poorly when it comes to opportunities for entertainment and things to do, restaurants per capita, and dating opportunities.

46 th – Share of Singles

– Share of Singles 176 th – Online Dating Opportunities

– Online Dating Opportunities 151 st – Mobile Dating Opportunities

– Mobile Dating Opportunities 125 th – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 29 th – Restaurant-Meal Costs

– Restaurant-Meal Costs 176 th – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

– Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 17 th – Movie Costs

– Movie Costs 159th – Unemployment Rate

The rate of adults living alone in the United States has doubled in the past 50 years, but not all cities are equal regarding dating. Factors included in WalletHub’s decision also included walkability, music festivals and spas, nightlife options, coffee & tea shops, restaurants, parks, museums, zoos, and other attractions. The tabulations were made per capita.

The five cities that ranked worse than Shreveport on the list of 182 cities are Fort Smith, Arkansas; Hialeah, Florida; Brownsville, Texas and Glendale, California. New Orleans came in at 81 on the list, and Baton Rouge ranked 129.

How can Shreveport singles have great dates, despite Shreveport’s low rankings?

Living in a region that offers fewer opportunities for music festivals, nightlife, and other attractions does not mean there are fewer opportunities to have fun. You can still date even if you are not surrounded by parks, endless blocks of restaurants, and frequent festivals–just be creative. Here are a few ideas for inexpensive and interesting date ideas

Peruse the aisles together at a local bookstore and see what types of books both you and your date enjoy. If your date only reads literary masters from the 1700s and you stick exclusively to American westerns written in the mid-1960s, it’s best for you and your date to deal with this issue as soon as possible. Should fans of Stephen King date Harry Potter fanatics? This is a question only the two of you can answer.

If your date only reads literary masters from the 1700s and you stick exclusively to American westerns written in the mid-1960s, it’s best for you and your date to deal with this issue as soon as possible. Should fans of Stephen King date Harry Potter fanatics? This is a question only the two of you can answer. Volunteer together to help a local nonprofit organization. You’ll learn a lot about one another while trying to choose an organization you both believe in strongly. Or you’ll both discover that neither of you want to help your community grow stronger, and either way you’ve grown closer as a couple.

You’ll learn a lot about one another while trying to choose an organization you both believe in strongly. Or you’ll both discover that neither of you want to help your community grow stronger, and either way you’ve grown closer as a couple. Get back to nature, but on your own terms. Let’s face it–it’s common for people to say they like nature when they’re writing their bios on dating apps. Why not actually do something in nature for a change? The Shreveport area is near majestic sites, such as the largest cypress forest in the world and the national rose garden. And you certainly don’t have to follow your grandparents’ dating rule book. Why not hike a trail at midnight, or surprise your date with a picnic in the park for breakfast? You can even rent a kayak from one of our local state parks for less than $10 for an hour, then race to get the kayak back before the hour is up.

Let’s face it–it’s common for people to say they like nature when they’re writing their bios on dating apps. Why not actually do something in nature for a change? The Shreveport area is near majestic sites, such as the largest cypress forest in the world and the national rose garden. And you certainly don’t have to follow your grandparents’ dating rule book. Why not hike a trail at midnight, or surprise your date with a picnic in the park for breakfast? You can even rent a kayak from one of our local state parks for less than $10 for an hour, then race to get the kayak back before the hour is up. Test drive an electric car and have a discussion about green technology. Why not begin a new relationship with a highly controversial conversation in a car that you will either hate or love? You never know what might happen.

Why not begin a new relationship with a highly controversial conversation in a car that you will either hate or love? You never know what might happen. Go out for a lunch date instead of a dinner date. It’s half the price and you sit at the same table in the same building. The only catch is that it’s usually half the amount of food, too. But hey–we can all stand to lose a little weight during the holiday season, right?

It’s half the price and you sit at the same table in the same building. The only catch is that it’s usually half the amount of food, too. But hey–we can all stand to lose a little weight during the holiday season, right? Binge-watch a series you’ve never seen before. Yes, you’ve done this by yourself many times. But it’s also fun to chill out with your date every now and then–just don’t make a habit out of it. This type of behavior is reserved for more serious relationships.

Yes, you’ve done this by yourself many times. But it’s also fun to chill out with your date every now and then–just don’t make a habit out of it. This type of behavior is reserved for more serious relationships. Cook a meal together. This one separates the boys from the men and the girls from the women. But be prepared to learn about your date’s ability to pay attention to fine details, like how to operate oven timers and dishwashers. After all, it’s one thing to bring home the bacon, and it is another thing entirely to be able to cook it or clean up afterward.

This one separates the boys from the men and the girls from the women. But be prepared to learn about your date’s ability to pay attention to fine details, like how to operate oven timers and dishwashers. After all, it’s one thing to bring home the bacon, and it is another thing entirely to be able to cook it or clean up afterward. Create a scavenger hunt. The real treasure in dating is finding that special person you truly enjoy spending time with, but it’s also fun to watch their eyes light up when they find a prize you picked out just for them. Create a scavenger hunt by writing five to ten clues on fancy paper, leaving them in romantic places that will be special to your date. One clue should lead to the next, but the final clue should be accompanied by a sweet gift for your special person.

Regardless of whether your dates go smoothly or don’t work out, know that you are probably not doomed to be single forever simply because you live in Shreveport.

You might be single forever, but it’s not likely.

After all, WalletHub found that nearly 50% of U.S. adults are single. Notice the word nearly, though. That means that more than 50% of U.S. adults are in happy, healthy relationships–right?

Good luck out there.