SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday was National Pickleball Day! And is the fastest-growing sport played amongst all ages, especially the older generation.

Southern Hill Tennis Center‘s Pickleball Instructor, Eric Zimmer, says the sport is a mix of tennis and ping-pong. Played on a smaller-sized tennis court with a ping-pong paddle instead of a tennis racket.

“It’s a racket sport that’s grown in popularity because it’s fun, it’s a social sport, easy to pick up and people are loving it,” says Mr. Zimmer.

They say the Shreveport – Bossier City Pickleball scene has grown exponentially in the last year.

This time last year, the Zimmers added six pickleball courts to host people varying in different levels of athleticism.

Shreveport-Bossier City Pickleball participants playing pickleball. Courtesy of Jill Zimmer.

Shreveport-Bossier City Pickleball participants playing pickleball. Courtesy of Jill Zimmer.

Shreveport-Bossier City Pickleball participants playing pickleball. Courtesy of Jill Zimmer.

Shreveport-Bossier City Pickleball participants playing pickleball. Courtesy of Jill Zimmer.

Shreveport-Bossier City Pickleball participants playing pickleball. Courtesy of Jill Zimmer.

Door into Southern Hills Tennis Center

Signage at the Southern Hills Tennis Center

The entrance into the Southern Hills Community Park.

Head Pro, Jill Zimmer says the sport has boomed in popularity, especially among the older crowd due to how easy it is to pick up.

“It’s easy to learn. You have a lot of older people that want to play some kind of sport and be involved in a community and it’s very social,” says Mrs. Zimmer.

Mrs. Zimmer says pickleball is not a strenuous sport, however, people who have knee problems or severe back problems should proceed with caution.



“There’s a lot of bending, a lot of squatting down at this kitchen line and um, a lot of lateral movements so…” says Mrs. Zimmer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And to prevent pickleball injuries, Mr. Zimmer recommends taking a free lesson to learn the proper footwork.

“It’s more of a side shuffle instead of crossing your feet sort of thing, but be wise about it,” says Mr. Zimmer.

The husband and wife duo says seeing people gain confidence through pickleball brings them joy.

“It brings you out of your comfort zone and your shell like I have a lot of clients that this is their outlet so that makes me very happy for them,” says Mrs. Zimmer.