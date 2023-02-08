SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you love bingo, designer bags, giveaways, and a great time with good people, the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier is bringing back an event that pairs all those things at the end of March.

The JLSB is bringing back Designer Bag Bingo on March 30 in partnership with Community Bank of Louisiana.

Designer Bag Bingo is a fundraiser created for the JLSB in 2018.

The event consists of ten rounds of bingo with designer bags as the top prizes. Attendees can also take a chance in a $25 Diamond Raffle sponsored by Sid Potts. There are other prizes to win in a second raffle costing $10 per ticket.

Doors for Designer Bag Bingo will open at 5:45 p.m. guests can browse the table of prizes and available raffle items, get a drink at the bar, and enjoy dinner with friends and other attendees. Bingo rounds begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier has worked to advance women’s leadership in the community for 90 years. The organization supports community projects, funds organizations in need through grants, and provides scholarships to deserving high school graduates.

Funds raised at Designer Bag Bingo support projects like MAGIC (Mentoring Ambitious Girls to Inspire Change), Revel’s Artist for a Day, Super Safety Saturday, and the Red Apron Pantry.

Individual tickets are $65.00, and table sponsorships are $1000.00. Purchase tickets here.