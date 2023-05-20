SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) is encouraging businesses to integrate their security cameras into the RTCC system to help facilitate criminal investigations.

“Any business, that has a pre-existing camera system, it doesn’t matter what kind of camera system it can even be the old analog camera. We hook up a little core box, so we can pull their video into the real-time crime center and watch it in real-time,” Realtime Crime Center Manager, Kevin Thomas said.

The RTCC brought on its first business in October of 2021; since then, the program has integrated 46 businesses and expects to add more.

The City of Shreveport covers all costs for equipment needed to transmit the business’s security footage to the RTCC. The equipment replicates the security cameras NVR or DVR allowing the RTCC to pull their video and monitor crime in real time.

Police officers can use that footage to respond to crime in or around that area.

Anyone interested in partnering with the Real Time Crime Center can call Kevin Thomas. Thomas will answer questions and fully take care of the technical aspect of the integration.

Residents with cameras on or around their homes can also register with the RTCC.

“It’s an investigative tool that I have shared with lots and lots of detectives and it’s helped since we started doing the registry,” Thomas said.

Thomas calls the RTCC a one-stop shop, taking the stress away from business owners and making it a smooth investigation for police.

“It’s been very helpful in giving them breadcrumbs, so if they go to an area and say we don’t have any witnesses coming forward, who might have seen something or have some information,” Thomas added.