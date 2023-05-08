SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police says a crash involving two vehicles claimed the life of a Florien woman Sunday.

Officials say 32-year-old Shawna Crochet was driving a 2019 Volkswagen north on La. Hwy 191, north of La. Hwy 392, when the vehicle crossed the center lines into the southbound lane. It crashed head-on into a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

Crochet suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile driver of the Silverado was uninjured. Both drivers were restrained at the time of the crash.

LSP Troop E continues to investigate the cause of the crash. Officials submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis.

Troop E says they have investigated 20 fatal crashes involving 23 fatalities this year. They say distracted and inattentive driving is the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana and asks that drivers stay alert on the road.