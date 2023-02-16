SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on collision Wednesday night in Shreveport left one driver dead and three others seriously injured.

According to police, the fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when a red passenger vehicle and a white passenger vehicle collided.

Shreveport police said there were two children in each car, and they all received treatment for serious injuries. The driver of the white vehicle is at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the red car died on the scene, according to police.