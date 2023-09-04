JOAQUIN, Texas (KETK) – Lt. General Orren Ray “Cotton” Whiddon was born and raised in Joaquin before meeting his wife Harriot.

“He got drafted, and yeah, but it was it was like a meant-to-be thing, he loved the military both of y’all did, they just fit it was a hand, you know, hand in glove,” said Laura Shortell, Whiddon’s daughter.

Whiddon always wanted to be a doctor, and instead of attending West Point or another military academy, he went to Stephen F. Austin State University.

“He took the long less-traveled road,” said Jessie Griffith, Mayor of Joaquin.

He and his family traveled the world while he was enlisted in the US Army. He served two tours in Vietnam, and in his lifetime, he reached some of the highest military rankings.

“He showed how somebody could use a small road through a small town to reach the world,” said Griffith.

“Daddy was a powerful man, he was incredibly smart man, but he was a very humble man, he really worked for the betterment of the community,” said Barbara Whiddon Chandler, Whiddon’s daughter

In honor of his service and everything he’s done for the city a sign dedicating a memorial highway will forever be on US Highway 84.

“Because Joaquin was always our touchstone and the people have always been family for us,” said Chandler.

After years of trying to get U.S. 84 named as a memorial highway the city of Joaquin and Whiddon’s family were able to make it happen.

“I’m saddened that he couldn’t be here, but I’m glad that his wife and his family could be here,” said Griffith.

To make the day a little more special Governor Greg Abbott sent over a flag and a certificate for Whiddon’s wife.

“Truly thankful that he is recognized for what he was, who he was, and he would be so pleased,” said Harriot Whiddon, Whiddon’s wife.