SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Pick it Forward” is a non-profit in Haughton, Louisiana that serves foster children in Northwest Louisiana.

They also minister to orphans in Panama, Haiti, and Tanzania through economic, medical, educational, emotional, and spiritual support.

Their founder, Jamie Jett, said her passion stemmed from personal experience. In 2010, she lost both of her parents, just 10 months apart.

“For two years, I didn’t do a whole lot. I kind of withdrew,” said Jett. Then, she went on a missions trip that inspired her to raise money for a children’s playground, which eventually led to her starting a 501c3 non-profit organization to continue the momentum.

To support their mission, you can donate at their website.