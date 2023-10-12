BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 42-year-old Chad Dupuis was traveling south on LA Hwy 529 in Cotton Valley when he exited the roadway on a turn and hit a tree.

Dupuis, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from his truck and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner`s Office.

Police say impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.