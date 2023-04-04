BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Little league play for Blanchard Athletic Club is slated to start in just a few days; however, strong storms caused significant damage to the Hart Athletic Complex and may push opening day back.

An opening ceremony was scheduled for April 14, with the first pitch happening on April 15; however, the heavy wind pulled several trees into the outfield, knocked over fences, and flooded infield dirt.

After months of preparation, the board will have to start again.

“This is the first year being president so it’s been a learning progress and then you throw this curveball into it, but it’s part of it,” Patrick Ellers, President of Blanchard Athletic Club said. “We’ll learn. We’ll all get together and make it right.”

Parents are disappointed about the park’s damage, considering they just had a community clean-up a few weeks ago.

“It really is kind of disheartening to see the fact that, you know, we’re kind of having to start over, knowing that opening day is coming up,” Jennifer Roberts, Secretary for Blanchard Athletic Club said.

With the first pitch quickly approaching, making the damaged fields safe again for the kids is a priority.

“It’s nice that the phone calls and the messages and everything that the community has already reached out,” Ellers said. “Saying, you know, that they’ll help out and be here when we need them too, so it feels good.”

The complex is closed to the public as the board waits to hear back from the insurance company.

Anyone interested in helping with the clean-up effort should visit Blanchard Athletic Club Facebook.