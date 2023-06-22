MARSHALL, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Road and Bridge Department is offering the public a place to dump spoiled food and storm debris at no cost.

The dump site is located on Buck Sherrod Road in Marshall.

It’s open every day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will remain open until electrical services are fully restored.

“It’s for the public of Harrison County, we opened it up as an emergency where they can get rid of all their trash where they can get rid of their trash and spoiled food. really anything that the store tore up that they need to get rid of,” says Harrison County Road and Bridge worker Colten Davis

The City of Marshall is helping manage the dumping location.