HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) –The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations after a deputy and his family lost their home to a fire.

“Tragedy struck the HCSO family this morning when Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The post says fire crews fought to control the fire but were unable to save the home or its contents.

The sheriff’s office says those who would like to donate monetarily can do so through an account in Trent Maguire’s name at Austin Bank.

They are also asking for clothing donations in sizes listed on the sheriff’s office Facebook post.