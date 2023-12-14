SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — From apartments and townhouses to condominiums. There are multiple factors involved when looking for a place to rent.

Let’s start with safety

There are many options. You can choose to live in a gated community, a historic community in Shreveport’s 21 neighborhoods, which feature new home designs and amenities, or historic styles of architecture.

As with many urban cities with large income disparities, crime and gun violence are persistent topics. Despite that, the city is poised for continued growth through the expansion of the port, the local gaming and healthcare industry, and a major film and television production partnership.

Cost of living

According to RentCafe, the cost of living in Shreveport, LA is 2% higher than the state average and 7% lower than the national average. Shreveport, LA, housing is 26% cheaper than the U.S. average, while utilities are about 14% less pricey.

Other positives about Shreveport are the short commute, several programs, beautiful parks, small businesses, and organizations.

Before signing on the dotted line

It is highly recommended that you request your lease in writing as it is legally binding.

There are different types of leases: fixed-term leases (short-term or long-term), which have a set duration, usually for one year; month-to-month leases; and week-to-week leases.

However, month-to-month leases can be terminated or changed by either the tenant or the landlord with a written notice of ten days before the end of the month.

Five days’ written notice is required to terminate week-to-week leases before the end of the week.

Some come with a renewal clause. Most leases require written notice for termination at least 30 days before the current lease expires.

Ask if there are special rules governing the lease, such as lessees’ obligations, entry notice – if notice is needed for a landlord to freely enter, notice for repairs, and who is responsible for repairs – pet deposits and rules; where the tenant and guests can park, and late fees.

Louisiana renter rights

When making a deposit, it’s recommended to send it via Certified Mail to ensure its safe delivery.

According to the Lessee’s Deposit Act, the landlord is required to return deposits within one month after the lease ends, provided the tenant fulfills their obligations.

Residential rental tenants can report living condition complaints at either the Property Standards or the MPC website.

The Louisiana Equal Housing Opportunity Act makes housing accessible to people regardless of sex, race, religion, and disability (physical and mental).

The Violence Against Women Act prohibits retaliation by public housing agencies, owners, or managers against those who seek VAWA protections or participate in any VAWA matter. This includes those who testify or assist on behalf of themselves or others. To report retaliation, the tenant can report housing discrimination.

What about pets

Under the Fair Housing Act, even if a lease says “no pets” or restricts pets, the landlord is required to make ‘reasonable accommodation’ to allow pets who serve as service animals and emotional support animals.

If a landlord refuses a reasonable accommodation request for a true disability (backed by a doctor/therapist letter), the tenant can request a government agency investigation for discrimination.

However, before reporting to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, they highly recommend speaking with your local Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) Officer.

Serving Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas:

Fort Worth Regional Office of FHEO Email: ComplaintsOffice06@hud.gov or contact (817) 978-5900 or (800) 669-9777.