SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Great Raft Brewing in Shreveport celebrated their 10th anniversary with an event over the weekend.

Great Raft was the first beer brewery in the Shreveport-Bossier area since prohibition ended in the 1930’s.

The event had all the beer you could drink, live music, and delicious food for all who attended.

“We’re back, we’re stronger than ever, we’re looking forward to the next 10 years. We couldn’t have done this without the support of not only our community but our outlined community,” said Jared Rinaudo, Business Director at Great Raft Brewing,

“We distribute to 5 different states, but we couldn’t have done that without Shreveport, and we just wanna say thank you, and that’s what today is about.”

Great Raft Brewery will host a night market event this Thursday, October 19.