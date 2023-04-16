GRAND CANE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police say a man from Grand Cane died Saturday afternoon in a UTV crash.

Officials say 36-year-old Timothy Henderson was driving a 2021 Yamaha UTV west on Percheron Dr. west of Hwy 171 on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m. he reportedly exited the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Officials say Henderson was not restrained nor wearing a DOT-approved helmet. The DeSoto Parish Coroner pronounced Henderson dead at the scene.

Officials say they do not suspect impairment was a factor, but routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.