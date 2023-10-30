SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Commissioner Jay Dardenne, and other members of the State’s Facilities Planning Team will be in Shreveport for the groundbreaking of the Joe D. Waggonner Federal Building on Monday.

The groundbreaking has been a long time coming as the Waggonner building sat vacant for more than 20 years and will get a new life after the governor’s approval of the building’s purchase in 2022.

On October 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Northwest Louisiana State Office Building, 500 Fannin Street state and local officials will be on hand for the groundbreaking.

The state will utilize the concrete pads and skeletal metal structure of the building in the construction of the new state office building. Reusing the existing materials will save the state money and provide convenience by placing a state building near the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Government Plaza, and the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Groundbreaking will happen rain or shine. The event is scheduled to take place in the lot on the north side of 500 Fannin Street adjacent to Caddo Street. In the event of rain, the ceremony will moved to cover on the Fannin Street side of the building.