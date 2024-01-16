TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The TexAmericas Center is receiving over a million dollars in grant funds for projects in military communities.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott announced the mixed-use industrial park will receive $1.5 million to improve its logistics capabilities. It is one of 15 military installations receiving $15.4 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.

“Texas has long been a home for military families and missions,” Gov. Abbott said. “The 15 major military installations in Texas, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs. The men and women serving on these installations are integral members of their communities, and their missions are critical for national defense. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their ongoing service. Working together with our partners in the Texas Legislature, we will ensure these installations in Texas continue to offer unmatched military value.”

“We’re thrilled to receive this funding and look forward to using it for enhancing the rail capabilities on our campuses,” said TexAmericas Center CEO Scott Norton. “We thank Gov. Abbott for his continued support and look forward to continuing the Texas legacy of innovation and strength in supporting military operations and families.”

