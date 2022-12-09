Because Chromebook has an offline connection to Google Drive, it’s easy to remain connected to your work even if you have internet instability.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve ever wondered what the most searched term in Shreveport-Bossier was, Google compiled its annual local search report for the area.

Shreveport is the only city in Louisiana whose top trending “near me” search was for sno-cones. The top trending “near me” search was for formal dresses.

Ever heard of an echidna? Since this egg-laying mammal is native to Australia, chances are it wasn’t spotted crossing I-49 or burrowing near Cross Lake. However, it was the most searched animal in Shreveport.

Antiquing must be big in Shreveport, as the only place in the nation that topped the port city in searches for “antique stores near me” was Joplin, Missouri.

It’s Louisiana, so an adult beverage recipe in the top search results is no surprise. But was there a party or special event that served negronis? Because that is the most searched cocktail in the city. In case you missed the memo – the negroni recipe can be found here.

Rap music was once thought to be a passing phase that urban youth would certainly outgrow. More than 40 years later, it is the second most popular music genre and the most searched type of music in Shreveport.

