SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is set to witness a profoundly moving and patriotic event as it welcomes the GoldStars Tribute Wall on Saturday.

This unique traveling memorial holds the distinction of being the only one of its kind in the entire country. It will first appear in Louisiana at the Three States Harley Davidson venue on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The GoldStars Tribute Wall honors the fallen soldiers who bravely served during the Afghanistan, Iraq, and Gulf Wars (Operation Enduring Freedom).

Locals who have loved ones honored by the memorial will attend.

Donna Hughes, the mother of an honoree says, “The wall itself has value to each person as a parent, a mother, a father, a sister, a brother, even an aunt or uncle. To see that name on there it means their legacy continues.”

To find out more information, or to submit your loved one’s name to the memorial, visit the website.