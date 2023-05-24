NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A family member of the four victims found dead after a police standoff in Bowie County has started a GoFundMe page for her family’s funeral services.

Hi, I am Diana and I am fundraising for my family’s funeral services. On 5/23/2023 my world changed. My whole family my father who was a hard working man, my mother who was a caring and loving person, my sister who was full of life, happiness, and dreams, and my little brother who was an amazing, funny, and cheerful kid passed in a tragic turn events that even in my worst nightmare I couldn’t have dreamed. If these people ever touched your life in anyway please help and donate. Prayers would be much appreciated as well. Diana Olalde, gofundme.com

According to police, 18-year-old Cesar Olalde had a standoff with police after barricading himself inside of a Nash home Tuesday.

After Olalde surrendered, police found four people dead in the home said to be his family members.

Donations can be made to support the family here.