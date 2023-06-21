MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barbara Frake’s life was hanging by a thread as a massive pine tree crashed into her bedroom during the recent storm.

Trapped under the debris, her escape can be credited to the heroic actions of her husband, Toby Frake.

Barbara vividly recalls the moment at the crack of dawn on Friday, June 16, 2023, when her world turned upside down. As the storm raged on, she found herself showered with debris, her hair, face, and eyes covered in insulation. Trapped for what felt like an eternity, Barbara feared for her life.

Despite a dropped call to emergency services, Toby reacted swiftly creating a small opening for her escape. Against all odds, Barbara Frake emerged from the debris with minor bruises, defying the life-threatening situation she had faced.

The couple’s children were grateful for the neighbors and passersby who helped clear the surrounding blocked roadways, so they could make sure their parents were okay.

Their daughter, Heather Grady, started a GoFundMe to help begin the process of recovery from losing their home.

The Frakes, both in their 70s have lived on the lot in Mooringsport for 7 years but were unable to get the mobile home insured due to the nearly 30-year-old age of the home. The family says they are accepting any amount and are thankful for their community.