SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of Shreveport‘s now-shuttered abortion clinic has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support herself and fellow staffers who are out of work following the court’s upholding of Louisiana’s trigger laws banning abortion.

Lillian Newton started the GoFundMe campaign to help Hope Medical Group for Women employees who were left without work when the clinic was forced to close in mid-August amid an ongoing legal battle over Louisiana’s trigger laws banning abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Just getting left with not only no employment but also such a major part of our lives being just taken away,” Newton said.

Newton hopes to raise $50,000, which she says would be split evenly among 20 to 30 former employees to help with rent, food, and other essentials.

Since the clinic closed, Newton, who was a patient advocate at the clinic, has worked at a local restaurant.

The campaign, launched Aug. 19, has raised a little more than $2,000 so far.