SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning.

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim.

According to the coroner, Williams was struck and run over by the truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating the incident.