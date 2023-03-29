SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday has parents in area school districts thinking about safety, which includes the incoming Caddo Parish Schools Director of Security.

As a former deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Don Gibbs prepared for the day when he might be called to the scene of a school shooting.

“For thirty years, I’ve been waiting for someone to call for us to come,” said Don Gibbs, incoming Director of Security for Caddo Parish Public Schools. “Now I am trying to be proactively engaged to prevent having to call.”

As Gibbs switches gears from patrolling the parish to protecting the parish’s best and brightest, he relates to the nerves parents may be experiencing because he has a 15-year-old son in high school.

“When you drop your child off at school at Caddo Parish, just know that we have all of those resources in place,” Gibbs said. “Officers, cameras, metal detectors.”

Caddo Parish has a police officer or deputy sheriff on every public campus from elementary through high school.

“There’s two things that keep schools safe,” the district current director of security Roy Murry said. “And that’s controlling who comes and goes on your school and then supervising the people that are on your campus.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The national standard of school safety is to have only one way to enter a school campus.

That is why the Louisiana Department of Education is offering the Single Point-of-Entry Grant.

The state is making $21 million dollars in grants available for schools to replace door locks, and install fences, surveillance cameras, and security.