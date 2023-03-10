Field of Dreams park in Bossier City is closed while an alligator is removed. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parks and Recreation announced the closure of a public park Friday morning due to an unwanted visitor.

A media release from the Bossier City press office announced that Field of Dreams Park at 4714 Hazel Jones Road would close indefinitely because an alligator strolled onto the premises.

The alligator is approximately four feet long and was spotted at the park.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was contacted to assist with gator removal.

“The safety of our citizens and park’s visitors is a priority, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure there is no danger to the public,” Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler said.

The park will reopen once it is deemed safe for visitors. There is currently no timeline for its reopening.