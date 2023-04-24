Gas leak repairs underway after fire damages two homes in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CenterPoint Energy crews are repairing a gas leak where two homes were damaged in a fire Monday morning.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to the scene on the 3000 block of Drexel St. around 2:02 a.m. when they received a report of a house fire.

Units arrived on the scene to find two single-story wooden homes on fire. One house was fully engulfed in flames, and crews found fire and smoke coming from the back of the home next door.

Fighters took a defensive attack to protect the surrounding homes and extinguish the flames in the first home. Crews entered the second home and found the fire in the rear.

The 18 firefighters brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes. Officials say both homes were vacant.

CenterPoint Energy crews were on the scene around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, working to repair a gas leak at the location.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.