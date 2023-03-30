SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Animal Services joins the morning show once a week to introduce the community to local and adoptable furry friends.

According to the Caddo Parish Animal Services website, the animal service is an open-admission shelter meaning no homeless animal is turned away. Their goal is to reunite lost pets with their owners and when that is not possible, find a new home for them, provided that they are healthy and not aggressive.

Animal Services has a myriad of responsibilities including the enforcement of Chapter 8 of the Code of Ordinances for Caddo Parish and Chapter 14 of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Shreveport. The Department specifically serves the population of homeless animals in Caddo Parish.

Kim Freeman, from the Caddo Parish Animal Services, was joined by Tilley. Tilley is a 2 1/2-month-old female pup terrier mix. She has been with Caddo Parish Animal Services since January with her siblings and was previously adopted but never picked up. Tilley is ready for her forever home and is already spayed and ready to be loved.

Visit caddo.org to learn more about how you can help out your furry friends. Free rabies event is coming shortly and details will be announced soon on the Parish of Caddo’s Facebook page.