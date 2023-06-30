SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department say their final goodbyes to a K9 Officer who died in the line of duty.

Police say K9 Harrie died from a heat-related injury in the pursuit of a suspect.

The department held a funeral for Harrie Friday morning at the Shreveport Police K9 Cemetery on Greenwood Road.

Chief Wayne Smith asked community members to attend the service.

And Sergeant Hammer extended a thank you message to everyone for their support during this difficult time.

During the service solemn and kind words were shared even a letter written in the perspective of Officer Harrie.

