NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a former deputy after she died in a crash with a train last week.

Natalie Brown-Denby was crossing the tracks on Norris Ferry Rd. in Shreveport when an oncoming train struck her vehicle at a high rate of speed. Brown-Denby died at the scene.

She served with the NPSO from 2013 to 2019 before working with juveniles at Caddo Juvenile Probation in Shreveport. The NPSO said, “Her former co-workers at the NPSO remember Natalie as a person always willing to help, dependable, needing her morning coffee, and eagerness to learn.”

Natalie Brown-Denby (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

She is survived by her mother, Jackie Brown-Denby, a former NPSO detective, her 5-year-old daughter, and extended family.

On Tuesday, the NPSO announced memorial services for her.

Celebration of Life

Friday, Dec. 1 at 11 a..m

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave.

Shreveport, LA

(318) 221-2629

Repass

Peaceful Rest

8200 St. Vincent St.

Shreveport, LA

(318) 869-7378

Las Vegas Memorial

Dec. 8 at 11:00 a.m.

Mountaintop Faith Ministries

2845 Lindell Rd.

Las Vegas, NV

(702) 367-1636

In lieu of flowers, the NPSO asks that offerings be sent to three of Natalie’s favorite community groups.

Southwood High School Girls’ Volleyball team

Caddo Parish Juvenile S.T.A.R Court

The Learning Center at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church

Gift offerings should go to:

Venmo: @RamonaDenby

CashApp: $RamonaDenbyBrinson

Zelle: ramona.denby@gmail.com

