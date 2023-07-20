Shreveport, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the River Cities Track Club secured placement in the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships and they will need more than just luck to get there, they need financial support.

The team earned their spots after competing in the USATF Region 6 Championship in Lafayette, Louisiana. The USATF National Junior Olympics is slated for July 24-31 in Eugene, Oregon.

According to Rivercities Track Club coach Mychal Word, they have hundreds of athletes dedicated to the sport of track & field and they have worked tirelessly to compete on the national stage.

Forty-nine athletes, including 10-year-old A.J. Green, qualified. However, many athletes in the RTC do not have the funds to make the trip and compete.

A fundraiser at Raising Canes on July 20th from 4-9 p.m. will benefit the team. You can also donate using CashApp to $RiverCitiesTrack.

For more information visit Rivercities Track Club.