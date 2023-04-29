SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Almost every neighborhood in Shreveport-Bossier has a Facebook group page for neighbors to get to know one another and keep an eye out for each other.

Bonnie Merchant is an administrator of the Golden Meadows Neighbors group and said it is terrific, from helping find lost dogs to free curbside giveaways.

For residents like Merchant, the page keeps her connected to her community. She said Golden Meadows even has a dog registry on their page, so if you find a lost dog, you can check there for the owner’s contact information.

But sometimes, those spaces also have to deal with some not-so-terrific issues.

Recently, a neighbor’s mailbox was hit and destroyed, but the people responsible drove away. The family turned to their Facebook group. They asked those involved to contact them before they got the police involved.

Shreveport police say these groups are becoming more and more like neighborhood watch programs of the past. However, police also ask that once you warn your other neighbors, you contact them so they can be aware of the crime happening in neighborhoods.

Police also say never to confront a potentially violent criminal yourself. Call them.

Tips are still coming in as to who the mailbox smasher is, and residents feel it’s only a matter of time before they will come forward or be reported to the authorities.