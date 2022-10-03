NBC 6 is a proud sponsor of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary ‘Red Kettle Run’ on December 3, 2022.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There are only two months until the ‘Red Kettle Run’ Fun Run, 5K and 10K to benefit The Salvation Army.

If you’ve always wanted to run a 5K, but never had the courage, here’s your chance. Experts from Louisiana State University Shreveport put together a beginner’s level 5K training program specifically for NBC 6 viewers. Jacque Jovic is training for her first 5K and would love for you to join her on the journey.

We all know the benefits of cardiovascular exercise; better physical and mental health, increased energy, and weight loss, just to name a few.

So why do so many of us avoid it?

“Honestly, you just have to make time,” Assistant Director of Recreation at LSUS, Jami Brossette said.

Also, be patient and consistent.

“It’s kind of like the same thing when people are trying to lose weight,” Brousette explained. “You’re not going to lose 20 pounds in just a week. So it takes time to build up, you know, the momentum of getting to the place where you want to be.”

She says people often give up because they try to do much too soon.

“If you feel like you’re hurting or you can’t breathe, it’s okay to slow down and not run as fast as you can because that’s not the point.” Brousette said. “The point is getting from Point A to Point B and getting through that progress.”

She recommends keeping track of your progress in order to stay motivated.

“Anytime that you’re working out or trying a new activity, people are like ‘Oh my body is just so tired. I’m not used to doing this.’ But in those next couple of weeks, you know, it’s like ‘Oh, I can do this.'”

You CAN do this by downloading the Couch to 5K program information! Train with Jacque by following along on her Facebook page. Check back for weekly updates, tips, and motivation at on the KTAL website.