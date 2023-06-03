SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you or your child has always wanted to know what life as a member of USA BMX is like, the organization will hold a registration drive in Shreveport on June 10.

As part of its “National Registration Drive” USA BMX welcomes anyone interested in becoming a member to get a sneak peak of the perks and experience the local track.

The free registration event will allow potential members a sneak peek into practice schedules, and competition opportunities that are available to USA BMX members regardless of age or skill level.

No need to worry if you about a bike. Loaner BMX bikes and helmets will be available for first-timers who want to experience the excitement of riding on a BMX track.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cargill Park BMX, 2800 Cargill Drive, Shreveport.