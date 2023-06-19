CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —The Parish of Caddo has established free ice distribution sites across Caddo Parish in conjunction with the State of Louisiana and the Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security.

Ice will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each community member may receive 2 bags of ice per vehicle. Citizens are strongly encouraged to bring a cooler for ice.

The following locations will be distributing ice from 10 am – 2 pm on Monday, June 19:

Galilee Life Development Center – 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA

Oil City Community Center – 310 Savage Street, Oil City, LA

Greenwood Acres Life Center – 7530 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA

YMCA of NWLA – 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA