SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A free gospel concert is coming to Shreveport on Friday and organizers hope it will bring more than just entertainment, they hope to bring a positive change.

“At this particular time with everything that’s happening in our community, the crime and so forth, I think that it’s something that will bring us together,” says Dr. Layton.

The concert takes place at 9279 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport, the doors open at 6 p.m. and it will feature music from the Murff Brothers, The Highway QC’s, Gifted Redeemed, and others.

Dr. Rick Layton says it’s important for the community to support events like these and tap into their faith.

“I was a rebellious youth, and all of the things I see happening in Shreveport and our country, I went through many of those things. I have friends that went through those things but when I hooked up with my faith and I began to serve God, it changed my whole life, ” explains Dr. Layton.

The event is free and open to the public.