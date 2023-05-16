SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Free dyslexia screenings for kids entering Kindergarten through fourth grades are being held throughout the summer in Shreveport.

Lousiana Key Academy’s Caddo Campus wants you to understand a few of the signs of dyslexia.

Does your child have difficulty spelling, but an amazing imagination?

Is he or she a fast thinker, but a slow reader?

If you answered yes to these questions, or have previously considered the possibility that your child might be experiencing life with dyslexia, make sure to visit one of Key Academy’s open houses.

Located at 261 Arthur Avenue in Shreveport’s beautiful Broadmoor neighborhood, the academy strives to make it easy for you to have your child tested. Stop by for the free dyslexia test on Wednesdays (May 17, May 24, June 14, and June 27) between noon and 5:00 p.m., or visit on Thursday, May 12 between noon and 2:00 p.m.

LKACC will open this fall. It is a charter school, tuition-free, and will serve children with dyslexia. Their evidence-based curriculum has been called innovative and effective.

Grades Kindergarten through four will be taught on the campus. The public charter school does have plants to expand and accommodate up to the eighth grade in the next few years.

Students from all Shreveport school districts, plus students from surrounding parishes, are eligible to attend pending acceptance.

To learn more about free dyslexia testing and/or about LKA schools available statewide, contact Principal Pamela Braker at (318) 752-6257.

You can also visit the school’s website here.