CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parish commission returned for their first meeting of the new year, and the theme was saying goodbye.

Four members will depart the Caddo Parish Commission this month as their terms are over.

This includes commissioners Mario Chavez of District 10, Lyndon B. Johnson of District 2, Todd Hopkins of District 1, and Steven Jackson of District 3.

The commission also spoke about this year’s budget with several projects in the works, including a $3,000 grant for the Caddo Head Start Program and $250,000 from the Oil and Gas Fund with matching dollars from the American Rescue Plan to fund the Community Lighthouses project.