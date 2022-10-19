SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport.

Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.

In the lawsuit, which has been assigned to Caddo District Judge Mike Pitman, Herbert claims he was fired after he refused to participate in what he believed were financial improprieties that violated state laws.

Because Hebert’s termination came within days of his calling out the alleged illegal activities, the lawsuit maintains his firing was in violation of the Louisiana whistleblower statute.

Specifically, the suit claims Hebert objected to the failure of the City to pay the State of Louisiana and the Internal Revenue Service certain employee payroll taxes for pension and retirement funds. The lawsuit states when he objected to management, he was told to leave it alone, but he refused.

Attached to the lawsuit is an exhibit that consists of a September 2022 letter from the IRS claiming the City of Shreveport owes more than $252,000 in back taxes on the pension and retirement funds. The IRS letter was a notice of intent to levy.

“I felt like if I’d been still there, I would have taken care of this,” said Hebert. “This certainly would not have gotten to this level. Not to the point of having a levy notice. That’s inexcusable.”

Another issue presented in the lawsuit is an alleged failure to withhold Medicaid taxes from certain employee’s pay. Hebert says more than 100 city employees were incorrectly added to the city’s payroll, and those taxes were not collected. Meaning not only did the employees not pay, but the city didn’t either.

“All of that was things we needed to do because, now it is illegal not to pay the taxes,” said Hebert. “Especially if you know you should have paid them at the point that you realize that you know you’ve done something wrong.”

Hebert says he was berated by Chief Financial Officer Kasey Brown for disclosing the problem.

“I think [Brown] felt that I spent more time trying to help the feds, than trying to be on the team and take care of the mayor,” said Hebert.

The lawsuit also mentioned travel expenses submitted by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, which Hebert objected to and refused to approve, due to improprieties associated with the City’s Travel Policies and Procedures, as well as compliance with state laws.

But, the lawsuit claims, Perkins demanded his expenses be paid despite Hebert’s objections, and they were.

“I think a lot of it is sloppy processes coming up to the accounting department,” said Hebert. “Every time one of his expense reports came up, it wound up being on my desk. Because I had good people. And they looked at it and they said, ‘this is wrong’.”

However, after Hebert was terminated, Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson, requested the Louisiana Legislative Auditor to do an investigative audit. The audit, issued earlier this month, found that Perkins did, indeed, violate the law and was instructed to repay the city for illegal expenses.

Hebert says it left him feeling, “Vindicated.”

The lawsuit has been assigned to Caddo District Judge Mike Pitman, but no scheduling dates will be announced until after Pitman signs the petition.

NBC 6 New reached out to the City of Shreveport for comment on the lawsuit. The city’s Director of Communications, Marquel Sennet, said in a statement, “The administration didn’t respond to the allegations that were made earlier this year because it was and remains a personnel matter. Now that this is in litigation, the City will not comment on a pending lawsuit, which is our standard practice.