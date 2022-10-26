SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Bossier City police sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to additional charges related to his recent arrest.

According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Harold “B.J.” Sanford pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

Sanford was arrested on Aug. 26, as the result of a criminal complaint charging him with fraudulently obtaining prescriptions for a controlled substance. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 13, where he pleaded not guilty, along with his co-defendant Mitchell Morehead. He was with conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and distribution of a controlled substance.

Officials say a bill of information was filed on Oct. 20 charging Sanford with an additional count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. Sanford was a sergeant with the Bossier

City Police Department and the President of the Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Associations. Sanford’s co-defendant, Morehead, was a fundraiser for the Bossier Police Union who directly reported to Sanford.

An investigation by agents with the FBI revealed Morehead would solicit money from local businesses and other individuals by telling them that he was raising money to support the charitable purposes of the police union.

While acting in his capacity as the President of the Bossier Police Union Sanford agreed to pay Morehead 50% of all the funds received as compensation.

Sanford would present checks payable to Morehead to tellers at the bank where the Bossier Police Union account was held and then pay Morehead in cash.

The endorsement on the back of these checks was made in Morehead’s name but written by Sanford. On occasion, Sanford would keep all or some of the money from these checks. Employees at the bank eventually told Sanford that he could no longer cash checks payable to Morehead without Morehead being present.

Sanford would then write checks payable to Morehead for an inflated amount, have him endorse the checks, and take Morehead to the drive-through lane at the bank branch to cash them. Sanford would then keep some of the money for himself and provide the remainder to Morehead.

Once Sanford took over the payments of money to Morehead for the Bossier Police Union in July 2020, the financial records indicate the percentage of money paid to Morehead increased from about 50% to about 75% of the charitable contributions collected. The loss amount from this scheme is $31,740.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says agents with the FBI also learned through their investigation that Sanford fraudulently obtained prescription drugs, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, with the assistance of Morehead.

On Aug. 22, Sanford drove Morehead to the office of a Shreveport physician. While at the office, Morehead falsely represented that he needed a schedule II controlled substance and obtained a prescription for Percocet 10-325 mg. Sanford paid for Morehead’s office visit. Morehead filled the prescription and provided 23 of the Percocet tablets to Sanford.

Sanford faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for conspiracy to commit fraud. He also faces up tp four years in prison for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

His sentencing has been set for Feb. 24, 2023, at 11:15 a.m.