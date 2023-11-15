CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana are partnering to provide food throughout the parish to community members facing food insecurity on Saturday.

The ten drive-through centers will start distributing boxes of food at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively.

“We believe that it is important to offer distribution opportunities like these to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Roy Burrell.

Locations and start times are as follows:

9 am

Eddie Jones Special Programs Center, 2226 Murphy Street, Shreveport, LA

Midway Elementary Professional Development, 3840 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA

Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA

Willow Chute Missionary Baptist Church, 2645 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Shreveport, LA

Caddo Fire District #4, 8240 Colquitt Road, Keithville, LA

10:30 am

Sunrise Baptist Church, 3220 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA

Southern Hills Park and Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA

A.C. Steere Elementary, 4009 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA

Woodlawn Leadership Academy, 7340 Wyngate Blvd, Shreveport, LA

Vivian Methodist Church, 223 West Louisiana, Vivian, LA

The event is first come, first served while supplies last.