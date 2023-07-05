SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission announced a food distribution effort at multiple locations on Saturday to aid residents affected by widespread power outages at the end of June.

The distribution is set to take place on July 8 at several locations at 9 a.m. and three additional sites will start at 10:30 a.m. throughout the parish.

“The recent storms and outages in our community posed many challenges that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat,” Caddo Parish Commission President Roy Burrell said. “We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food.”

Caddo Parish food distribution start times and locations:

9:00 AM

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport

Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport

Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Oak Park / Bethune Middle School – 4331 Henry Street, Shreveport

Caddo Fire District 2 – 8240 Colquitt Road, Shreveport

10:30 AM

A.C. Steere Elementary – 4009 Youree Drive, Shreveport

A.B. Palmer Recreation Center – 547 E. 79th Street, Shreveport

Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church – 7840 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Food distribution will happen on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. This event is possible through a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.