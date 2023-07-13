SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a display of community support, the Caddo Parish Commission and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana organized a food distribution event across 10 locations across the parish Saturday.

Commission President Roy Burrell believes the event is important to provide relief to those who may need access to food.

The event drew a substantial crowd. Cars lined the entire block at the location at A.C. Steere Elementary.

“Shreveport has had dire situations from catastrophic storms and shootings. This is an example of the needs that we have in Caddo Parish, and it’s a beautiful site to see this many people coming out and helping one another,” Owner of Avalon Hair Salon, Grace Ann Blake said.