SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When the power goes out, lineworkers become heroes of the community. But there is a shortage in Louisiana that a new partnership looks to brighten.

You cannot underestimate how many line workers are needed especially during a crisis; to restore power to thousands after weeks-long outages.

“You get a chance to be a hero at times. But everyone needs power and when we don’t have power it really impacts our lives,” Drew Seidel, AEP SWEPCO Vice President of Operations said.

To meet the growing demand, SWEPCO is partnering with Northwest Louisiana Technical College for a new career training program. A first of its kind for Louisiana.

“Lineman are very in high demand so this really opens up the avenue in Louisiana which we traditionally have not have,” Seidel said.

Students will train at SWEPCO’s outdoor pole facility. The experience will better prepare them for the field and offer an advantage for employment.

“I’ll get hired on for apprentice hopefully. Then follow everybody, watch what they do, learn, and hopefully make my way up,” student Cole Autry said.

Lineworkers brave challenging conditions to restore critical infrastructure. But it is also a highly-skilled technical job that’s growing with changing technology.

“As we see the grid developing and changing over time and becoming more intelligent as a smart grid and more resilient this is a great time to enter this profession,” Seidel said.

Classes begin in August for the year-long program.