SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bugs and Brews is a crawfish festival and concert that’s being held at Louisiana Downs on Saturday, April 15th, from 11am until 10pm. Besides crawfish, the event will include food trucks, live bands, a cornhole tournament, and an interactive area for children. Admission is $5 per person.

The founder of Bugs and Brews, Eric Bernard, is the co-owner of The Market Restaurant in Shreveport. They’ll be providing some of the crawfish and cajun cuisine along with Farmers Seafood Market. He wanted to bring a major day long festival to Bossier, since all other festivals take place on the other side of the Red River in Shreveport.