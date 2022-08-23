SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.

Fortunately, she had her cell phone with her and called 911 and was able to help firefighters find her by waving her cane through the opening.

They lowered a ladder into the sewer access and the fire department says she was able to climb out on her own. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out but was alert and talking to her rescuers and does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.