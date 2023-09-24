BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters battled a large commercial fire that broke out early Sunday morning in Bossier Parish.

Authorities said a pallet yard in the 4100 block of Bellevue Rd. caught fire around 5:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large area of pallets and two structures on fire.

Commercial fire on Bellevue Road (Source: Bossier Parish Fire District #1)

Crews requested aid from the Haughton Fire Department for their ladder truck and drafted water from a nearby pond to slow the spread of the flames. It took the efforts of 12 units and 15 firefighters around 3 hours to put out the blaze.

No injuries or casualties were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.