SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters from three districts fought to save a Keithville home Wednesday when a large fire broke out.

Officials say when crews arrived at the scene on Scout Dr. around 5:45 p.m., they found the mobile home already heavily involved in fire. They received reports that there may be people inside. Caddo Fire Districts #3 and #6 arrived to help District #4 put out the flames.

Crews quickly brought the blaze under control and searched the home. They say no one was in the home at the time.

The home suffered significant smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.