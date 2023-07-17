SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters from multiple agencies rushed to put out the flames of a house fire in Keithville this morning.

Officials said crews arrived at the scene on the 3200 block of Keithville-Kingston Road around 9:11 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. Units from Caddo Parish Fire Districts 6, 5, 4 and DeSoto Fire District 3 worked together to help battle the blaze.

Firefighters work to put out the flames of a Keithville house fire (Source: Caddo Fire District 4)

The fire completely destroyed the home, much of it burning down to the frame. According to CPFD 4, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.