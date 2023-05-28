SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a housefire in the Sunset Acre, Garden Valley, Morningside neighborhood on the afternoon of May 28.

Nine units and 22 firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes of the reported house fire in the 7100 block of Louise Street, where light smoke was discovered coming from the front door.

One resident, who was at home when the fire began, was able to escape without injury.

SFD confined the fire to a bedroom located in the back of the home, but the full extent of property damage has not yet been determined.

Fire investigators found flammable items in the house that were not being properly stored.

SFD reminds the public that flammables such as butane, spray paint, and gasoline should never be stored inside a residence.

If you would like to receive fire prevention tips or request a free smoke alarm for your home, courtesy of the Fire Prevention Division, call the SFD at 318-673-6740.